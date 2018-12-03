Santa Barbara Group Heads for Border

In a coordinated effort with the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard, the Immigration Advocacy Collaborative (IAC) will be driving down to the Mexican border early Tuesday morning to deliver clothes, hygiene products, and food collected over the last week for the caravan of refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries. Among the many donations made by community members, Direct Relief donated hygiene products and the Santa Barbara Foodbank donated dry goods. The Mexican Consulate will drive the donated goods into Tijuana, Mexico, where IAC members will load the donated supplies into their vehicles and transport them to the refugee camps.

The caravan reached the border in Tijuana about two weeks ago, and families and individuals are waiting their turn to apply for asylum in the United States. According to the Washington Post, there are an estimated 3,000-6,000 migrants in Tijuana. When the first arrivals rushed the fenced border, they were driven back with tear gas. Since then, about 100 applicants are being processed daily, according to media reports.