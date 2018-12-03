Scoot, Scoots

WEATHER »

I live at the corner of Hollister and Walnut, and today I counted 11 scooters on three different corners of the intersection. And whenever I have seen a cyclist buzzing on a scooter, they are always on the sidewalk, never on the street. One even zipped right next to my dog! There is no control, and it’s an accident waiting to happen.

