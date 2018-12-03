Two Arrested in Cleveland School Shooting

The mystery of the Cleveland Elementary School shooter maybe have been solved with the arrests of Esteban Nieto Oseguera of Carpinteria and Ernesto Alonso Solis of Ventura. Both are 29 years old and suspects in the shooting injury of a man who was found at Cleveland school around 2 a.m. on November 8, which closed the school for the day. The two are also accused of armed robberies in Ventura County, a robbery at Evolution Lending on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, and also burglary and auto theft in the city. The pair were arrested in Ventura on November 27 and are being held there on charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and auto theft.