Two Bridges Semi-Passable on 192

Caltrans continues to work on the six bridges along State Route 192 that were broken in the Montecito debris flow. Two are passable — the bridges over Santa Ynez Creek and Toro Creek, the latter just one lane — but the remaining four won’t be completed for one to three more months in the latest estimate.

The updated work schedule puts a mid-January opening time for Romero Canyon Creek Bridge, which is completing roadway and utility work. It’s early February for Arroyo Paredon Bridge, whose precast deck was installed in October and has railing and surface work ongoing, and the end of February for Toro Canyon Creek Bridge. Montecito Creek Bridge should open to traffic in mid-March, with crews working seven days a week, weather permitting.

Caltrans had previously hoped to open the bridges by the end of November. The work on five bridges is being done by Security Paving of Sylmar at a cost of $20 million, and the sixth by Lash Construction for Arroyo Paredon, at $10 million. Through traffic on the 192 remains impossible, and detours are signed.