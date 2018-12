Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Lauren Tsuneishi, Westmont basketball

The sophomore guard made 10 three-pointers in 16 attempts against Arizona Christian and Ottawa, Ariz., as Westmont won its first two league games.

Jack Luckhurst, Bishop Diego soccer

In a transition from kicking footballs to soccer, the senior scored seven goals in Bishop’s first two games, wins over Grace Brethren and Orcutt Academy.