Nov. 17-24

Mila Ladek, SBCC soccer

The sophomore midfielder scored two goals in a 4:38 stretch of the first half to lead the Vaqueros to a 2-0 win over Santa Monica in the Southern Cal Regionals.

Ar’mond Davis, UCSB basketball

Against host Idaho in the Vandal Holiday Hoop Classic, the Gaucho graduate student had 18 points, nine rebounds, and two steals in a 66-55 victory.