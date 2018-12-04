California’s ‘Bizarre’ Election Results to Be Finalized

The official statement of the vote regarding statewide election results will be finalized December 14. For county elections, these results will be announced December 7.

These outcomes follow a statement made by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who deemed California’s election system “bizarre.” “We were only down 26 seats the night of the election and three weeks later, we lost basically every California race” he said. In his eyes, California’s system “just defies logic.”

In response, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said, “It is bizarre that Paul Ryan cannot grasp basic voting rights protections. It shouldn’t ‘defy logic’ that elections officials are meticulous in counting every eligible ballot.”

California’s policy for counting ballots is more lenient in comparison to other states. This year, absentee ballots were allowed to be counted as long as they were sent in by November 6. This is why some of the closer races within California were not called until days, sometimes weeks after Election Day.

For Ryan, this is an odd phenomenon, while for Californians this is just how it works. Although it will be a month after the election that results are finalized, it takes time for such a large state to ensure every ballot has been accounted for.

Defending his turf, California’s elections czar Padilla said he stood “with the thousands of elections officials and volunteers throughout the state who continue to work around the clock to ensure the accuracy and integrity of our elections.”