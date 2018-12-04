WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Cross-Country Running at Elings Terrain Festival

High School Runners Join Friends and Family on Hilly Course to Raise Money

By (Contact)

Parents, siblings, and friends will get a chance to run a scenic, hilly course with high school runners in this fundraiser for the cross-country programs at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara high schools. There’s a 3K (1.8 miles) run for children ages 8-13 (parents can run with them) and for canine running companions, and a 5K that is open to everybody. 3K kids and 3K dog run: 10:45am; 5K: 11:30am. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. $15-$30. Visit active.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

California’s ‘Bizarre’ Election Results to Be Finalized

The November 6 vote will be certified December 7 in Santa Barbara County and on December 14, ...

Man Crushed in Construction Yard Accident

Santiago Perez Jr., 35, was killed by a falling 50-foot steel beam.

County Arms Residents with New Debris-Flow Hazard Map

Those living below burn scars advised to take action, review new hazard-zone map, be prepared.

Homeless Shelters to Open for Rainy Weather

PATH Santa Barbara and Freedom Warming Centers will be available.

Santa Barbara Group Heads for Border

Immigration Advocacy Collaborative taking humanitarian supplies to refugee caravan.