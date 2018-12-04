Game of the Week: Cross-Country Running at Elings Terrain Festival

Parents, siblings, and friends will get a chance to run a scenic, hilly course with high school runners in this fundraiser for the cross-country programs at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara high schools. There’s a 3K (1.8 miles) run for children ages 8-13 (parents can run with them) and for canine running companions, and a 5K that is open to everybody. 3K kids and 3K dog run: 10:45am; 5K: 11:30am. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. $15-$30. Visit active.com.
