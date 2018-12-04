WEATHER »
Mats laid out on the floor for guests of the Freedom Warming Center setup at the Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church Wednesday night. (Nov. 28, 2018)

Paul Wellman

Mats laid out on the floor for guests of the Freedom Warming Center setup at the Santa Barbara First Presbyterian Church Wednesday night. (Nov. 28, 2018)

Homeless Shelters to Open for Rainy Weather

By (Contact)

PATH Santa Barbara (formerly Casa Esperanza) will be opening its rainy-weather shelter Tuesday evening, and the Freedom Warming Centers will go back into action in North and South County.

The Freedom Warming Centers will be available Tuesday and Wednesday, December 4 and 5, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The North County shelters remain at Lompoc’s Peace Lutheran Church (1000 W. Ocean Blvd.) and Santa Maria’s Salvation Army (200 W. Cook St.). In South County, they move to Santa Barbara’s First United Methodist Church (305 E. Anapamu St.) and Carpinteria Community Church (1111 Vallecito Rd.). Shuttle service from Isla Vista and back again starts at 5:30 p.m. and at 6:15 p.m. Call 324-2372 for up-to-date information.

In the City of Santa Barbara, the PATH shelter (816 Cacique St.) opens its “rain beds” Tuesday through Friday (Dec. 4-7) from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. PATH will have the space available when the rain forecast is 50 percent or greater two days in a row and when the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Call 884-8481 for information.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man Crushed in Construction Yard Accident

Santiago Perez Jr., 35, was killed by a falling 50-foot steel beam.

County Arms Residents with New Debris-Flow Hazard Map

Those living below burn scars advised to take action, review new hazard-zone map, be prepared.

Homeless Shelters to Open for Rainy Weather

PATH Santa Barbara and Freedom Warming Centers will be available.

Santa Barbara Group Heads for Border

Immigration Advocacy Collaborative taking humanitarian supplies to refugee caravan.

Real Estate Mogul Jerry Beaver Dies

Much respected as a good and fair guy.