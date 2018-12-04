Man Crushed in Construction Yard Accident

A Santa Barbara man was killed in a construction accident Monday morning at an eastside construction yard, city police said. Santiago Perez Jr., 35, was crushed by a 50-foot steel beam that weighed an estimated 7,200 pounds at Kenney Construction at 619 E. Montecito Street. Cal/OSHA and County Coroner’s Bureau officials were called to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner. The incident remains under investigation.

Perez, a married father of two, was the co-owner of Thomas Towing in Santa Barbara. The company’s Facebook page announced his death, and a GoFundMe account has been created to assist his family. “He loved his job and all of you who were part of it,” the Facebook post reads. “We appreciate those who have reached out and shown your love and support. We all send love to his wife, two children, his family, and the entire community affected by this great loss. Our lives are forever changed.”