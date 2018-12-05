WEATHER »

Build It Anew

By

Regarding the police headquarters, taking away a public park that was donated by a private citizen sets a bad precedent, removes an important landmark, and eliminates a vital and beautiful open space enjoyed by many. We need to be adding more not fewer beautiful open spaces, trees, and parks to our fair city, not more density, traffic, and clutter.

A parking lot that is full all week and also serves as the location for the best farmers market in the region, does not seem like it could easily be replaced, and besides, where would all those cars go to park?

Wouldn’t it make more sense to temporarily move the police station to another location, or locations, while a state-of-the-art police station is built at its current location?

Or do the developers who want to convert the “old-and-in-the-way” police station into super high density luxury housing (without enough parking) already have “dibs” on this soon to be vacant lot?

