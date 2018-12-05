Deep State Doubts

The recent letter titled “Worried” has me worried as it did not appear to be fact checked, and like other letters to the Indy, it should have been. For example, as far as I know, there is no basis to believe that a “deep state” exists in the U.S. And the fact that Mueller’s investigation has resulted in more than 30 indictments and/or guilty pleas indicates that it far from being a “witch hunt.” Overall, the letter appears to condense drivel extracted from internet sites and attack radio programs that offer entertainment rather than information based on reality. Unfortunately, the letter writer appears to be unaware of that and other ironies in the micro-rant.
