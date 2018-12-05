Trial Starts in Homeless Woman Rape Case

A 37-year-old homeless woman testified this week against the 24-year-old man, Kahlil Byers, she claimed violently raped her in April. The victim, testifying as Jane Doe, was reportedly raped, beaten, and sodomized by Byers after he grabbed her from the street alcove in which she’d been sleeping. She managed to flee, but Byers caught up with her at a vacant lot on Carrillo Street. Ultimately, a passing motorist interrupted the assault by shining his lights on Byers, thus enabling Doe to escape. If convicted, Byers could be sentenced to 59 years to life. His attorney, Addison Steele, said his client was high out of his mind on high-octane airplane glue.