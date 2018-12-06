WEATHER »

Handle with Care

By

Carriers that include FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, and other small carriers can help stop Christmas package theft by following the same courtesy that UPS has been using for years. While the driver is on the porch, just simply ring the door bell. If anyone is home, they will know a package has been delivered, and if possible set it out of sight, instead of it sitting outside for hours. I don’t think this is too much to ask of the drivers.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Is the Sheriff-ICE Connection Too Cozy?

Brown describes the relationship while critics voice their concerns.

SBCC President Beebe Apologizes Over N-Word Controversy

"I am deeply sorry for the harm you have faced," he says.

Big Union Win for City Public Works Contracts

The vote could leave major political scar tissue for years to come.

County Reports 27 New HIV Cases This Year

The figures were released to mark World AIDS Day.

Trial Starts in Homeless Woman Rape Case

Khalil Byers, 24, could be sentenced to 59 years to life.