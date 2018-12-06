Handle with Care

Carriers that include FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, and other small carriers can help stop Christmas package theft by following the same courtesy that UPS has been using for years. While the driver is on the porch, just simply ring the door bell. If anyone is home, they will know a package has been delivered, and if possible set it out of sight, instead of it sitting outside for hours. I don’t think this is too much to ask of the drivers.
