Made in Santa Barbara Gift Guide 2018

Shopping locally is gift-giving at its best — not only for perfect presents for your beloveds, but for gifting back to our business and service community.
Here’s a shortlist of worthy neighborhood holiday shopping stops, with a focus on stores and products that are owned and/or produced by our Santa Barbara neighbors.
We hope this gives you a taste of the variety of hometown stores and gift options that will come straight from our talented community — and from your merry holiday heart.
And don’t forget: The holiday spirit glows brightest when you also set a little something aside for those in need. Happy Holidays!
Funk Zone
Don’t wait until a hurried Christmas Eve to browse the gift options in the Funk Zone. Take a pal or two with you when you have time to casually check out the many shop options, and then linger a bit longer to sample the goodies and vintages of the area.
Courtesy
Cutler’s Artisan Spirits
Cutler’s Artisan Spirits: Ian Cutler’s tasting bar includes a few of his multi-award-winning, hand-crafted spirits, including the new Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur ($40) for the ultimate holiday-morning pick-me-up. Consider including a cocktail kit and a recipe.
Lighthouse Skate Shop: Great for skate swag and skate services with T-shirts by graphic artists James Carson, Demi, Leah Hamilton, Chris Austin, and Adolescence Wonders ($18.50-$25) and their logo decks ($35).
The Shopkeepers: Offering what it calls “curious goods for curious people,” this shop is packed with Waxing Poetic’s sentimental jewelry (charms, $35-$125, waxingpoetic.com) and clothing and accessories, including casual menswear by Santa Barbara–based Saltura (Funk Zone Surf T-shirt, $45, saltura.co).
Paddle Sport Center: With a mission to provide a meaningful connection to the natural world, this shop offers lifetime memberships ($49 individual/$89 family) and full-moon and sunset paddle excursions. They also offer gift cards, fitness plans, and punch cards for kayaks, SUP, and surfboard rentals at a variety of prices.
State Street may be home to a revolving door of shops and tourists, but it still holds many of the longest-standing (and newly worthy) stores, and also offers the most diverse shopping experience in Santa Barbara. Here’s a list of just a few of them.
Courtesy
Chaucer’s Books
Chaucer’s Books: Holiday travels and warm fires go best with the friendship of a book. From poetry to cookbooks, naturalist to nonfiction, this mighty bookstore has reigned independent for 44 years. Try The Book of Santa Barbara by photographer Macduff Everton ($50) or Susan Orlean’s The Library Book ($28).
Parker Clay: This little shop offers celebrity-endorsed men’s and women’s leather goods like the Merkato tote ($168) and the Abeba wallet ($58) that are handmade in Ethiopia, mostly by vulnerable women. CEO Ian Bentley recently told the engaging story of this heartfelt business venture in a TEDxSantaBarbara talk (tedxsantabarbara.com/2018/ian-bentley).
Plum Goods: This little store that could carries recycled, fair-trade, and regionally crafted products and recently expanded to include kids’ and adult clothing. Try the store’s popular, mostly recycled Blue Planet Eyewear (blueplaneteyewear.com) reading glasses ($30) and sunglasses ($40-50). Based in Carpinteria, Blue Planet has donated more than 750,000 pairs of corrective glasses to people in need. Or check out The Art of Feminism art book ($45).
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store: Colorful and intelligent children’s toys, such as Pattern Play Puzzles ($39), coupled with humorous and interesting items, including the Classic Lumio lamp ($200, hellolumio.com), adorn this lively gift shop where many of the offerings mimic things you can see in the museum. All proceeds go to support the museum staff salaries and maintenance.
Warbler Records: This funky hole in mid-medina has a frequently stocked dollar bin ($1) and an artful assortment of Christmas albums ($1-$10) sure to get any gift getter in the holiday mood. They also carry rare vinyls and vintage music systems ($200-$400).
Montecito earns the reputation as a haunt for the haughty, but here’s a list of some true holiday angels and elves ready to offer a selection of knockout gifts for the distinguished and discriminating.
The Tennis Shop of Montecito: Tennis and this last-standing tennis shop both share a mutual history of popularity in Santa Barbara. Get a personalized racquet re-string ($44) or stylish active wear like a Travis Matthew Tennis jacket ($130) or shirt ($85) at this full-service boutique.
Pierre LaFond Upstairs: Treasures abound at this shop, which offers handmade and one-of-a-kind art, textile, ceramics, and jewelry for the most selective merrymaker. Also featured is a handful of excellent local artists (“Flora,” $295, tillytreuren.com; “Lolita,” $550, erikacarterart.com).
Hogue & Co.: This warm-hearted floral boutique run by Santa Barbara native Jerry Peddicord and near-native Kristi Meland offers decorative floral gifts, online bouquet deliveries (White and Green Centerpiece, $85), and full-service arrangements for intimate parties and large events.
The Nurture Cottage: What more reason would you need to shop at this quaint baby and kid’s nonprofit shop offering whimsical toys, baskets, party (and play) clothes, and books than that owner Kathy McCarthy donates all profits to five foundations, including the Bucket Brigade, Girls Inc., and Teddy Bear Cancer. Fluf Organic Canvas Lunch Bag ($32, fluf.ca) and Tutu Du Monde party dress ($178).
The Liquor & Wine Grotto: Ask über-knowledgable owners Jason Herrick or Brian Brunello to find something special to get your party started from their impressive selection of rare whiskeys, ports, wines, and so much more. Tequila Dos Artes Blanco ($110) and Tequila Código 1530 Rosa ($68).
Goleta keeps gift-giving country with some laid-back shops and destinations aimed to smoothen your rides — from boards and bikes to saddles and skates.
Courtesy
Ice in Paradise
Ice in Paradise: Nothing says winter wonderland in Santa Barbara better than bundling up for a day of slipping around a rink. Gift certificates are available for public admission ($8.50 + $3.50 skate rental) or for enrolling in one of their all-levels-of-ability programs, including hockey and figure skating.
Surf Country: Don’t let your best betty’s jalopy get sloppy; stop by this surfing mainstay for some Mr. Zog’s Sex Comb wax ($9) or Dawn Patrol split-toe surf boots ($50). Also available are a selection of skateboards, surfboards, board bags, T-shirts, and flip-flops.
Santa Barbara Gift Baskets: This shop provides a large array of gift baskets with all local items, including brews and wines, Jessica Foster Chocolates, Shaloob beef jerky, other local gourmet foods, and so much more. Make your own basket, or try one of theirs. Cabrillo Crowd Pleaser ($103) and Firestone Brew Crew ($96).
For some totally non-Grinchy vibes, “Carp” just can’t be beat. Wander around in the no-stress, beach-breeze downtown in search of the perfect gifts and stocking stuffers.
Courtesy
Heritage Goods & Supply
Heritage Goods & Supply: This upscale farm and ranch shop features all you need for heritage living from area craftspeople, including maker workshops. Smokey Mountain kid’s cowboy boots ($52-$62) and Fermentation Kits ($55).
Porch: Nature-inspired indoor and outdoor furnishings and clothing adorn this ready-made gift store (Woven bicycle basket, $60). Visit the backyard Airstream pop-up store Folly for handmade California items, including hand-formulated fragrances by celebrated area perfumer Lissa Liggett (St. Barbara $118, lissaliggett.com).
Mark Churchill Ceramics: Materials and clay for these quality handmade stoneware and porcelain dinnerware and vessels are sourced from ranches in Ojai. Mug in Poco Green ($45, markchurchillceramics.com) or sign up for one of his classes at the Ojai Pottery and Clay School ($395 for 10-week session).
CircaTerra Travel Outfitters: This shop in Loreto Plaza (3317 State St., Ste. A) specializes in travel gear, such as the Freerain 24 Waterproof Packable Backpack ($59.99), and accessories, including Drink Ease homeopathic hangover relief ($12.99) and BioBand Motion Sickness Band ($11.99).