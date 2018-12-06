WEATHER »

Millimeters of Doubt

By

Regarding your sea-level rise story, I know this goes against the current narrative but don’t you think it deserves to be included? Facts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: The relative sea level trend (for Santa Barbara) is 1.07 mm/year with a 95 percent confidence interval of +/- 1.11 mm/year based on monthly mean sea level data from 1973 to 2017 which is equivalent to a change of 0.35 feet ( about 4 inches) in 100 years. Source: https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/

Editor’s Note: The city’s report is based on information in the State of California’s Sea Level Rise Guidance 2018 update, which includes the most recent data on ocean thermal expansion, melting mountain glaciers and ice caps, and ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica.

