A National Climate Solution

If greenhouse emissions continue at their current rate, sea level will rise by 6.6 feet in Santa Barbara by 2100. Most of our beaches will be underwater, and 39 hotels and motels, 716 housing units, and 170 commercial properties will be gone. And our harbor and wastewater treatment plant will become permanently inoperable.

Recently a bipartisan bill that would significantly reduce U.S. greenhouse emissions and avoid some of these impacts was introduced in the Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will create a national revenue-neutral carbon tax that would reduce emissions by 33 percent within 10 years and by 90 percent within 30 years. Let’s unite in support of this national climate solution.