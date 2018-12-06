’Tis the Season 2018

Art From Scrap Workshop Kids will have a jolly good time at these fun-filled afternoons, making holiday-inspired crafts that will get them into the winter spirit. Hanging Holiday Decorations: Sat., Dec. 8; Outrageous Ornaments: Dec. 15. 10am-noon. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Call 884-0459 x11. exploreecology.org

Breakfast with Santa & Reptiles The Kiwanis will be serving up all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages at this fun event that features a free picture with Santa, face painting, holiday crafts, and a live reptile show. Sat., Dec. 8, 8-11am. San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, 400 Puente Dr. Free-$10. tinyurl.com/BreakfastWithSanta-Reptiles

Holiday at the Ranch Kids of all ages will love this open house that includes holiday music and caroling, craft making, tours of the festive Stow House, celebrity story time, holiday hayrides, and Santa Claus and his “rein-goats”! Sat., Dec. 8; Sun., Dec. 9. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. 11am - 4pm. Free-$5. Call 681-7216. goletahistory.org

Playdate: Storytime with Santa Bring the kids to huddle around jolly old Saint Nicholas as he tells his favorite holiday stories and hands out treats. Thu., Dec. 13, 10am-11am. Center Ct., 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Ages 0-10. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com

Jingle Jam! There is something for everyone at this community Christmas party! The party will feature bounce houses, face painting, live music, a snow dance party, food trucks, gift card giveaways, and an outdoor showing of the movie Elf. Fri., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. tinyurl.com/SBCC-JingleJam-2018

All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving This one-day workshop will provide the opportunity for children to gain inspiration from works in the museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students will draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family. Sat., Dec. 15, 9am-3pm. Ridley-Tree Educational Ctr., McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $65-$75. Ages 5-12. Call 884-6441. sbma.net

Breakfast with Santa Bring the kids for a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus! Gifts for Club members, siblings, and community members ages 5-18 will be delivered by Santa on his sleigh for all children to pick from. Sat., Dec. 15, 9-11am. Boys & Girls Club of S.B., 632 E. Canon Perdido St. tinyurl.com/PancakesWithSanta-2018

Zoo Day Families can create a new tradition at the zoo with animal friends for a new kind of holiday fun. Sun.-Mon., Dec. 24-27, 10am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$17. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org

Winter Zoo Camp At this award-winning camp, kids can spend winter break playing games, visiting animals up close and behind the scenes, experimenting with science projects, and crafting. Mon.-Thu., Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan 4. Half day: 9am-noon; full day: 9am-3pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $45-$55. Ages 3-12. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org

Holiday Markets and Shopping

A Crimson Holiday Upper State Street’s artisanal market will make your holiday shopping easy with a large selection of handcrafted ornaments, jewelry, toys, cards, and kitschy items. The gallery is open through January 31, 2019. Visit the website for hours. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call 453-4897. acrimsonholiday.com

Night Market Along with exclusive items, shoppers can enjoy illuminated festive lights, carolers, snow machines, local tasty treats, wine, live music, and many more holiday festivities. The market will be open through December 29. Thu.-Sun.: 4-10pm. Christmas Night Market, (formerly Macy’s) 701 State St. Free. Call 722-9456. santabarbaranightmarket.com

Blissful Boutiques Makers Market This market will offer an array of vendors that sell everything from jewelry, baked goods, hand-woven and crocheted items, aromatherapy products, and more. Dec. 8-24, 10am-6pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 451-7147. tinyurl.com/Blissful-Boutiques2018

Shop, Mingle & Jingle Solvang’s holiday season shopping and entertainment opportunities encompass discounts and deals at various merchants such as shops and galleries, bookstores, wine and beer bars, clothing and accessories boutiques, and more. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 14-16, various times. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/ShopMingle-2018

The Yes Store 2018 This S.B. tradition since 1968 is a cooperative arts and crafts shop that offers unique, handmade artwork from area artists. Visit the website for hours. The store is open through December 24. 101 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 966-9777. theyesstore.com

2nd Annual Christmas Market The Arlington Plaza will showcase seasonal festivities, live music, and shopping for unique gifts as you visit Diani Stores, the Travel Store, Treat, Blossom Salon, S.B. Fine Art, Carlitos Café y Cantina, and Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro. Dec. 6 and 7, 4-9pm. Arlington Plaza, 1324 State St. Free.

Homespun Craft Fair Come to the heart of downtown and find one-of-a-kind handmade items from 60 artisans. Casa de la Guerra. Sat., Dec. 8, 10am-5pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. tinyurl.com/Homespun2018

Arts/Dance/Theater

Brad Nack 100% Reindeer Art Show 2018 This herd of small, framed oil paintings spans 20 years but remains true to its founding principle of 100 percent reindeer art. Bring a checkbook and a critical attitude, and take a reindeer home for the holidays. Shows through Dec. 31. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Call 966-5636.

Opening Reception: Happy Holidays! This special exhibit will showcase work from all 20 members of the 10 West Gallery Cooperative, along with the annual Mata Ortiz Pottery Show, featuring pieces from potters in the small village of Mata Ortiz in Chihuahua, Mexico. Shows through Dec. 26. Thu., Dec. 6, 5-8pm. 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St. Free. Call 770-7711.

Our Folk Art Nativities: Nuestros Nacimientos Folklóricos Visit this display of Mexican folk art featuring vintage handcrafted Nativity scenes. In México, the Christmas season brings families together to decorate nativities with figures made of materials such as palm leaves, corn husk, tule, wood, clay, tin, etc. Shows through Feb. 8, 2019. Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath St. Free. Call 963-1032. casadolores.org

Speaking of Stories: Holiday Memories Enjoy a night of original first-person true stories of holiday memories, love, loss, and adventure performed by their authors, ranging from scripted readings to storytelling. Enjoy cookies and milk afterward. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 6-8, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 2pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18-$28. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org

A Christmas Carol Take part in this Carpinteria holiday tradition, and follow the story of the greedy and cranky Ebenezer Scrooge as he finds his holiday spirit. Fri., Dec. 7-8, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 3pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria. $5-$15. Call 684-6380. thealcazar.org

43rd Annual Nutcracker at the Arlington The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents this cherished holiday tradition that is recognized as one of the longest-running productions in the U.S. performed with a full live symphony orchestra. Experience holiday magic as Clockwork Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas tree grows before your eyes, and the Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle onstage. Sat., Dec. 8, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 2:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $30-$50. Call 963-4408. thearlingtontheatre.com

The Montecito School of Ballet: The Night Before Christmas Watch sugarplums dance and toys come to life in this original production of The Night Before Christmas, which is based on the famous poem by Clement Clarke Moore. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-9pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $12-$18. Call 560-0597. tinyurl.com/MontecitoNightB4Christmas

An Irish Christmas Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with singing, traditional Irish music, and dancing by an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by world champion dancers. Wed., Dec. 12, 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $34-$65. Call 963-0761. lobero.com

Believe Momentum Dance Company’s performance will kick off the holiday season with an empowering message through inspired dance. Thu., Dec. 13, 7pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $20-$30. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org

Everybody Dance Now! Holiday Performance 2018 The whole family will enjoy this high-energy night of festivities, including face painting, a creative doodling table, a gratitude station, an emcee and deejay, guest dance companies, parent dance-offs, prize giveaways, and low-cost bake sale goods for purchase and other yummy snacks. Fri., Dec. 14, 5:30pm-7pm. S.B. County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Rd. Donations accepted. tinyurl.com/EDN-HolidayPerformance-2018

Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns) Take part in this time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in early California and is still observed throughout Mexico and South America. Fri., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. Begins at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., and concludes at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call 965-0093. sbthp.org

Goleta School of Ballet: The Nutcracker Tutu Suite Young dancers ages 3-6 years old will take part in a special suite-style performance to the music of The Nutcracker. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on performance day. Sat., Dec. 15, 1:30-2:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $8-$10. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com

Inspire Dance S.B. Presents: Clara in the Land of Sweets This holiday show will feature swirling dancers, silly mice, and your favorite Nutcracker characters. Sat., Dec. 15, 2:30 and 4:30pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $15-$18. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org

State Street Ballet: The Nutcracker Follow young Clara as her toy nutcracker comes alive, saving her from evil rats and taking her on a magical journey through the Land of Sweets and more. This magical performance, featuring students of Gustafson Dance, the Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra, and the Morro Bay High School Chorus will blow you away with its gigantic Christmas tree and opulent sets. Sat., Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $24-$104. Call 899-2222. granadasb.org

White Christmas Sing-Along Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win prizes, watch Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney in the beloved 1954 film, and sing along with such songs as “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing,” “Snow,” and the iconic “White Christmas.” Sat., Dec. 15, 7-9:30pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $7. Call 684-6380. thealcazar.org

Humbug! Lit Moon’s version of Charles Dickens’s haunting story about Christmastide redemption is refreshed and back for Christmas 2018! Fri., Dec. 21, 7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 22, 4 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 23, 4pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18-$23. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org

The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice For its 11th anniversary season, the Revels will perform a joyful production celebrating the spirit and strength of the Irish emigrants who came to America in the early 1900s to build new lives in a new land. At sea over the holidays, these strangers bond over spinning stories, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, romance blossoms. Sat., Dec. 22, 2:30 and 7:30pm; Sun, Dec. 23, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $15-$79. Call 963-0761. lobero.com

Music

Quire of Voyces Short Program Concert The S.B. Quire of Voyces, founded in 1993 to rediscover the sacred a cappella choral music of the Renaissance and the modern age, will perform a short program of choral music. Thu., Dec. 6, 6:30-7pm. Mary Craig Auditorium, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Call 963-4364. sbma.net/events

S.B. Choral Society’s The Hallelujah Project 6 The S.B. Choral Society and Orchestra and Goleta Valley Junior High Chorus will blend together a set of classical choral music and traditional holiday favorites with celebrity guest Angela Cartwright, best known for her youthful roles as Brigitta in The Sound of Music and as Penny Robinson in Lost in Space. Sat., Dec. 8, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $7-$50. Call 963-0761. lobero.com

S.B. Jazz Society’s Annual Holiday Party & Jam Session Start the holiday season off with jazz! Calling all closet vocalists and musicians: Bring your charts and instruments, and the house band will back you up. Also, enjoy the S.B. High School Jazz Ensemble. Sun., Dec. 9, 1-4pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $10-$25. Call 687-7123. sbjazz.org

On This Shining Night Fratelli, S.B.’s premier gay men’s chorus, will be singing and dancing to fan-favorite holiday songs filled with humor and heart. Sharing the stage will be special guests the Ding-Dons from S.B. High School and performer Rod Lathim. Mon., Dec. 10, 7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. $12-$20. fratelliamenschorus.org

Dulci Jubilo Let the Adelfos Ensemble take you back to the echoing spaces of San Marco in Venice and the fabled Court Chapel in Dresden, Germany, to revel in Advent and Christmas works. The SBCC Sackbut Ensemble (and trumpeter friends) will be the musical guests. Tue., Dec. 11, 7:30pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, The Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. tinyurl.com/In-Dulci-Jubilo-2018

Mac Powell and The Family Reunion Sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes, as well as new music from the band. Exclusive ticket buyers will have the opportunity to participate in an actual Christmas Party and fellowship with Mac and the band following the show. Wed., Dec. 12, 8pm. Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E. Cota St. $18.75-$100. Call 884-4087. tinyurl.com/MacPowell-sParty

Nutcracker & Bach Enjoy a free concert performed by the S.B. Community Flute Ensemble. Sat., Dec. 15, 5pm. First Christian Church, 1915 Chapala St. Free. sbcfe.org

Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Hear a luminous selection of seasonal songs from the Quire’s repertoire of the last 25 years. Sat., Dec. 15, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Call 965-6935. tinyurl.com/QuireOfVoyces

TubaChristmas Come celebrate all things tuba, from the baritone to the ophicleide, with a live performance from those who teach, play, and compose for this brass instrument. Sat., Dec. 15, noon. Storke Placita, 700 block of State St. Free; participation fee: $10. tinyurl.com/SBTubaChristmas2018

A Celtic Christmas Concert & Holiday Hooley with The Decent Folk This concert will feature traditional favorites, sing-alongs, and stories celebrating the season. Sat., Dec. 15, 7-9pm. Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Ave. $10-$15. Call 969-4974. mysheps.com

Blind Boys of Alabama Holiday Show Don’t miss this six-time Grammy Award–winning group perform gospel music, holiday standards, and original songs at this roof-raising music event. The gospel titans will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster. Sun., Dec. 16, 7pm. Campbell Hall, UCSB. $15-$50. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu

Edelweiss Choir of S.B.: Weihnachtskonzert (A Traditional Christmas Concert) Listen to traditional Christmas songs from across the globe sung in German, English, Latin, Spanish, and some Italian, accompanied by a string quartet and percussionist. There will be traditional carols and a sing-along. Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre. Suggested donation: $15. Call 682-1537 or 967-5965. edelweisschoir.com

Santa Barbara Sings! S.B. Master Chorale Presents this Christmas concert as a gift to the community that will feature Navidad Nuestra, a folk drama of the Nativity based on the rhythms and traditions of Hispanic America, as well guitarist Anthony Ybarra and contralto Carol Ann Manzi, the American Riviera Children’s Chorus and a high school chorus, and an audience sing-along. Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call 963-0761. lobero.com

38th Annual Messiah Sing-Along Raise your voice on high for this annual community event where the audience is the chorus to sing Handel’s Messiah. This is a benefit for low-income families, children, and the elderly. Tickets will be available at Chaucer’s Books, the Unity Shoppe, or at the door. Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. $10. Call 965-4122. unityshoppe.org

14th Annual Christmas Concert Join Shawn Thies & Friends for an intimate evening of friends, family, and traditional holiday music. Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30pm. Unity Church, 227 E. Arrellaga St. Suggested donation: $15.

Folksongs of the Winter Holidays Join folk singer, storyteller, and autoharpist Adam Miller for traditional folk songs and carols about Hanukkah, Christmas, winter solstice, and New Year’s. Thu., Dec. 20, 10:30-11:45am. Community Hall, Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Free. Call 969-5063. sbplibrary.org

Adult Holiday Happenings

Mission by Candlelight: Holiday Sip and Stroll Sip delicious Mission wine and nibble on cheese as you stroll through the candlelit museum on a self-guided tour and chat with the Franciscan friars. Thu., Dec. 6, 5-7pm. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. $20. Ages 21+. Call 682-4713. tinyurl.com/MissionByCandlelight

Felted Holiday Decorations Workshop Create holiday decorations out of felt in this two-hour workshop with guest artist Laura Denny that includes a glass of wine and all materials. Your finished creations will make great ornaments or decorations that can be used for essential oil diffusion. Thu., Dec. 6, 6-8pm. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $30. Ages 18+. Call 884-0459. exploreecology.org

12th Annual Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party Come for food, fun, and fantastic friends! There will be lots of latkes, an open bar, interactive games, and tasty treats. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-10pm. Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $15-$25. Ages 21+. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/Vodka-Latke-2018

Longoria Holiday Open House Enjoy Lompoc Valley Master Chorale carols by the fireside, complimentary hot cider, coffee, and cookies or purchase a glass of wine and choose just the right gift of wine to take home or ship to friends and family. Sun., Dec. 9, 2-4pm. Longoria Winery Tasting Rm., 415 E. Chestnut Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call 759-4637. longoriawine.com/events.php

Party Proper & Nina Moore Presents: The Spruce Dance your way into the holiday season and enjoy live music, entertainment, tasty bites, and cocktails in a benefit for the S.B. Bucket Brigade. Sun., Dec. 9, 6-10pm. The Impact Hub, 1117 State St. $50. tinyurl.com/TheSpruce

Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll Participating wineries, breweries, and tasting bars will be offering their best and tastiest wines and brews as well as the chance for you to vote for your favorite Solvang Gløgg (mulled, spiced wine popular in Denmark during Christmas), with bragging rights being awarded December 16. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 15-16, 11am-4pm. Various locations; visit the website for details. $45. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018

