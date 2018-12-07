Car Crash Puts Lights Out in Goleta

The lights blinked out in a Goleta neighborhood near Calle Real and Hempstead Avenue when a Dodge Challenger collided with a utility box near midnight on Wednesday. Responding deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the City of Goleta for police services, booked the driver, Erik Andersson, 31, of Goleta, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Electrical and cable service were restored that night.