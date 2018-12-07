Keep It Short

Could you please tell me when the length of articles became too burdensome to read? What happened to editors asking their writers to shorten their articles or using that special ink? I would like to see the articles that have the important part in a summary at the beginning and then pyramid the article according to importance.

It seems as though writers have got bloated with their own ego (almost like Trump). I’m not sure if it is the case, but it seems that way. I’m getting tired of news articles that are bloated, from CNN, to Wall Street Journal, the Times, to the Independent. Please apply your editorial pen to these articles and bring back true journalism. It’s making me not want to read anymore.