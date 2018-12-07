Truck Drivers, Family, and Friends Remember Santiago Perez Jr.

Santa Barbara came together Friday morning to pay their respects to Santiago Perez Jr., the co-owner of Thomas Towing who was killed in an industrial accident on Monday morning. An honor guard of trucks filled the streets around Our Lady of Sorrows church during the funeral Mass, slowing and stopping traffic through downtown. Multiple accounts have been set up to support his family, including at Community West Bank and at GoFundMe.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.