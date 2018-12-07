WEATHER »

My phone message to U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal’s local office asking (1), who he voted for for Democratic House Speaker, and (2), who he voted for for leadership of the Democratic Party Caucus, was never returned.

Would the Independent make his votes known to Santa Barbarans?

Our citizens should also be aware that the struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is fiercely underway right now in Washington. It is complicated but involves membership on key congressional committees and the right to influence such assignments.

The Intercept has published an excellent article explaining these matters to interested parties: “Barbara Lee named to key leadership position.”

