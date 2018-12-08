Volunteers Needed for Storm-Readiness Effort

Hundreds of volunteers are needed by the county to help deliver information to more than 1,500 homes and businesses about the new interactive debris-flow map and how to be ready for the next big storm. The walkabouts — held December 9 and 15 — will be in teams of two to three people, organized by County Search and Rescue. The door-to-door deliveries are preceded by a packet-put-together party the morning of December 9 at Carpinteria City Hall.

The event as a whole starts Sunday morning, December 9. From 9 a.m. to noon, packets will be assembled at Carpinteria City Hall (5775 Carpinteria Ave.) for distribution that afternoon. The door-to-door delivery teams will assemble at Carp City Hall at noon to distribute the packets until about 5 p.m.

The following weekend, on Saturday, December 15, volunteers for the second leg of the outreach effort will assemble at Montecito Union School (385 San Ysidro Rd.) at 9 a.m. for a brief training meeting. The deliveries begin at 10 a.m. through about 5 p.m.

Volunteers can simply show up at the specified locations and times, or check-in with the following participating agencies:

• Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group (MERRAG) — contact Joyce Reed, (805) 969-7762, jreed@montecitofire.com

• Habitat for Humanity Santa Barbara — sign up at volunteerup.com/Login.asp?w=i&o=176

• Carpinteria City Hall — contact Mimi Audelo, mimia@ci.carpinteria.ca.us