WEATHER »

Gas Company Launches New Conservation Program

By

On the first day of December, the Southern California Gas Company launched a new program designed to teach customers how to conserve natural gas this winter season. During cold weather, when heat is in high demand, SoCalGas will release “Dial It Down” alerts as a reminder to reduce natural gas consumption. When the alert is called through either social media or the radio, people can take simple steps to save energy, like running only full loads of laundry or wearing warmer clothes. SoCalGas says the program will increase energy reliability, save customers money, and reduce emissions related to climate change.

In addition to the alerts, SoCalGas plans to launch the Smart Therm Program later this month. Those who participate would set their “Smart Thermostat” to automatically adjust when energy conservation is needed; rebates are available for purchasing the thermostat. SoCalGas offers more than 90 energy efficiency programs to keep natural gas consumption low and realistic for Southern Californians.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Gas Company Launches New Conservation Program

SoCalGas asks Californians to 'Dial It Down' through a high-demand alert.

Amgen Tour 2019 to Visit Santa Barbara

Stage Five of the arduous event will pass through county next May.

Volunteers Needed for Storm-Readiness Effort

County requests citizen help to collate and distribute information.

E-Scooters Banned in Goleta

City Council votes for an immediate but possibly temporary ban while pilot program is developed.

Truck Drivers, Family, and Friends Remember Santiago Perez Jr.

On Friday morning they filled the street near Our Lady of Sorrows.