Gas Company Launches New Conservation Program

On the first day of December, the Southern California Gas Company launched a new program designed to teach customers how to conserve natural gas this winter season. During cold weather, when heat is in high demand, SoCalGas will release “Dial It Down” alerts as a reminder to reduce natural gas consumption. When the alert is called through either social media or the radio, people can take simple steps to save energy, like running only full loads of laundry or wearing warmer clothes. SoCalGas says the program will increase energy reliability, save customers money, and reduce emissions related to climate change.

In addition to the alerts, SoCalGas plans to launch the Smart Therm Program later this month. Those who participate would set their “Smart Thermostat” to automatically adjust when energy conservation is needed; rebates are available for purchasing the thermostat. SoCalGas offers more than 90 energy efficiency programs to keep natural gas consumption low and realistic for Southern Californians.