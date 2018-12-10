Indica, Sativa, and Hybrids, Oh My!

Did you know there are more than 1,000 strains of cannabis? I didn’t either. There are, however, only three subspecies of cannabis. They are indica, sativa, and ruderalis. Making things even simpler is that ruderalis is practically impotent, which makes it unattractive to cultivators and partakers. So, that leaves indica and sativa, which are different in how they look and in their effect.

Before you read further, we make our standard disclaimer: Each of us have a unique body that will react differently to what’s put into it, i.e., food, alcohol, medicine, and cannabis. You need to decide what’s best for you. Go slowly and start with micro-dosing. Be patient.

Second, yes, I think Indica-Sativa sounds like a garage band from the 1970s.

Indica is associated with relaxation and considered an excellent sleep aid. Not by me, though. My body begs to differ. While friends of mine swear by the sleep-inducing magic of indica, I find it has an opposite effect. I give this example as a way to illustrate how important it is to be kind and patient with yourself. Pay close attention and be gentle. Cannabis is just out of the closet, and, well, we may need to try on all different sorts of outfits to figure out what’s best for our body type.

Indica is also known as a relaxant and an appetite stimulator. You probably have heard about cancer warriors being given medical marijuana so they’ll feel like eating. Now you know that indica is the prescription. Additionally, indica is a pain reliever and gives the body a high.

Sativa, on the other hand, gives the head a high. General guidelines suggest sativa as best for daytime use. Its effects include enhanced creativity, euphoria, and increased energy. I know people who report raised attentiveness and alertness from sativa.

The two subspecies differ in appearance, too. Not surprisingly, sativa with its increased energy effects is taller and slimmer than its cousin indica. Sativa’s leaves are longer and slimmer than indica’s, which are shorter and bushier.

“What about hybrids?” you may be asking. Good question. “Hybrids are simply new and unique strains that are bred from parents of different types,” a definition given by Cresco Labs, the big-agri of cannabis.

A hybrid can be a mix of any two strains that are created for maximum medical effect. For example, perhaps a mix of indica and sativa could lessen pain without inducing sleep. Hybrids also can be created from sativa plus sativa and indica plus indica. It’s no surprise that hybrids heavy on indica are referred to as “indica-dom” and those heavy on the sativa as “sativa-dom.”

A benefit of buying legal cannabis is knowing exactly what kind of subspecies you are receiving. Never trust cannabis if you don’t know the strain or how it was grown and tested for contaminants.

This column’s takeaway: Indicas are known for decreasing energy, and sativas are known for increasing energy. To thine own body be true.

If you have any cannabis-related questions, please email us at info@kopsun.com.

Author Tina Fanucchi-Frontado and partners Leigh-Anne Anderson and Amy Marie Orozco have formed KopSun to provide education and information to support and safely explore the new cannabis culture. To learn more, visit KopSun.com.