Buba Fofanah, Cate soccer

In the College Cup Showcase, the junior accounted for all five scores with four goals and an assist, as the Rams defeated Fillmore, 2-1, and Granite Hills, 3-1.

Ava Sommer, Dos Pueblos basketball

The 9th grader clinched a 57-55 overtime win over Orcutt Academy and had double-doubles against Nordhoff (10 rebounds, 10 steals) and Louisville (12 points, 12 rebounds).