‘Hillbilly’ Explores the Real Appalachia

Appalachia is generally depicted as a sad, backward region, dominated by coal companies and insular communities of poor white trash, shoeless, missing teeth, uneducated, and undeserving of attention. The reality, as documentary filmmakers Sally Rubin and Ashley York show with a mix of dignity and love in their film, Hillbilly, is very different.

Yes, parts of Appalachia are rural and poor, and some are dominated by the coal industry, but it’s also a vast region of nearly 25 million people spread across 13 states. Typical media portrayals, loaded with tired stereotypes and facile explanations, fail to capture all that Appalachia is. Winner of Best Documentary of 2018 at the Los Angeles Film Festival, Hillbilly opened in New York City on November 23. Sally Rubin and Ashley York spoke recently with the Santa Barbara Independent. What follows is an edited version of the conversation.

Did you find making this film easier or harder than you imagined?

Ashley York: Much harder. We made a decision very late in our process to make my personal story the narrative anchor of the film. I was born and raised in Kimper, Kentucky, and members of my family still live there. Our original idea for the film didn’t include me being in it, so that made it more challenging.

Sally Rubin: We began working on the film in 2013, intending it to be about media representation of Appalachia, but by the fall of 2016, with the presidential election and the country divided, it served the story better to tell it from Ashley’s point of view.

Do you think the people of Appalachia suffer from a profound sense of abandonment by America?

SR: It’s difficult to generalize about a region of 25 million people. Appalachia isn’t all rural; it has urban areas and millionaires and universities. It’s more complex and nuanced than the way it is typically portrayed by outsiders.

AY: I think that because of media stereotypes many people from the region feel like second-class citizens. Appalachia has been marked by oppression, both internal and external. I know I spent a number of years trying to distance myself from my roots. Members of my family, who are ardent Trump supporters, certainly feel marginalized and vulnerable. My uncle Bobby summed it up when he said, “Why not Trump?” I didn’t agree with him, but I could understand why he felt the way he did. The people of Appalachia are not just there to be laughed at, to be the butt of jokes and tired stereotypes.

SR: The people of Appalachia don’t want to be pitied any more than the people of Los Angeles or New York do. They want to be seen in all their complexity and diversity, good and bad, warts and blemishes, and I think Hillbilly captures that desire. The main point we want to emphasize is that Appalachia simply cannot be generalized.

Women played key creative roles on this film, from both of you as directors, to your film editors.

SR: I think that actually helped us gain greater access and acceptance, as did the fact that we all have a connection to Appalachia. We didn’t come at the film as outsiders trying to impose a narrative; we approached it as insiders.

Hillbilly will be available for streaming on January 9, 2019 on various platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.