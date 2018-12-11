Make This: Jardesca’s Sonoma Mulled Wine

Made from California wine and botanicals, Jardesca’s white and newer red “aperitivas” function as diversely as a good vermouth — decent straight over ice, but better with a splash of soda or sparkling wine and a twist, and great as a cocktail component. With Christmas tree and fireplace season upon us, Jardesca rep Charlie Morrison is coming to teach a holiday cocktail class at Heritage Goods & Supply in Carpinteria next week.

One featured drink will be the Sonoma Mulled Wine, in which one bottle of Jardesca Red, four sliced oranges, two cinnamon sticks, and one tablespoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg are heated in a Crock-Pot or pan for at least 20 minutes. Served in a mug with orange zest and cinnamon stick as a garnish, the concoction will last up to four days.

“Unlike the spices in most ordinary mulled wine recipes, the botanicals in Jardesca have been married with the wine blend for several months before bottling, providing an ideally balanced expression of the season,” said Morrison, whose product is available at Carpinteria Wine Co., Montecito Village Grocery, and Wine + Beer.

Heritage’s co-owner Emma Moore tried out this recipe at a recent wreath-making class. “Everyone loved it,” she said. “I love that you don’t have to add any extra sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. It’s just the wine, sliced oranges, and spices.”

The Holiday Cocktail Class is on Wed., Dec. 19, 5-6 p.m., at Heritage Goods & Supply (5100 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; 566-7777). See jardesca.com for more info and heritagegoodsandsupply,com for $40 tickets, which include two bar tools to take home.