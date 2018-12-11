WEATHER »
Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy Photo

Santa Barbara Police Department

Police Dispatch Whistleblower Claims Wrongful Termination

By (Contact)

Judge Colleen Sterne is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Santa Barbara Police Department by a former dispatcher, Bridget Bryden, who claimed she was fired in 2016 after alerting higher-ups to what she claimed were unsafe working conditions. Bryden alleged she was fired after complaining that the qualification standards for new dispatchers had been dangerously dropped in order to fill chronically vacant positions. She claimed the new hires posed safety problems because they were not sufficiently adept at multi-tasking.

Attorneys for City Hall insisted Bryden quit after it was brought to her attention she was the subject of an internal affairs investigation. They sought to have the case dismissed on the procedural argument there were no triable issues of fact. In a sharply worded opinion, Sterne rejected that argument, insisting a very real difference remains as to whether Bryden had, in fact, quit or was terminated.

Bryden claimed that an internal affairs investigation was launched against her only a few days after she blew the whistle. City attorneys insist the timing was coincidental and that the cause of the investigation was legitimate. Sterne opined, “The timing of this investigation is certainly suspect.” Sterne’s ruling clears the case to go to trial, likely sometime in March.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Group Sues School District Over Anti-Bias Training

Members claim the Just Communities curriculum is "anti-Caucasian, anti-male, and anti-Christian."

Police Dispatch Whistleblower Claims Wrongful Termination

Bridget Bryden says she was fired after voicing concerns over lowered qualification standards for new hires.

First Baby Condor Fledges in Santa Barbara County

Condor number 933 successfully hatches and flies in the county.

Competition Growing for Available Drinking Water

New UCSB study determines less potable groundwater exists than previously thought.

Gas Company Launches New Conservation Program

SoCalGas asks Californians to 'Dial It Down' through a high-demand alert.