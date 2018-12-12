WEATHER »
Runner-up Lakey Peterson (left), with 2018 world champ Stephanie Gilmore, in Maui.

Championship Surf Title Decided in Hawai’i

Santa Barbara’s Lakey Peterson Finishes World Number Two

Competitively speaking, Santa Barbara prodigy Lakey Peterson, 24, is the second-best female surfer on the planet. Late last month, the World Surf League wrapped its 2018 Women’s Championship Tour in Maui, where Peterson was in striking distance of securing her maiden world title at the 10th and final event of the yearlong contest circuit. Trailing points-leader Stephanie Gilmore, Peterson’s title campaign came to an end with a poor result during an early round of competition. As Australia’s Gilmore, 30, secured her record seventh world title, Peterson’s runner-up finish is her best result since qualifying for the elite tour six years ago.

Via Instagram, Peterson graciously congratulated Gilmore “on an incredible year. It’s been so much fun to compete with you, and I’m humbled to have been in a title race together. Thanks for all you’ve done for the sport of women’s surfing.”

