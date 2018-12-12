WEATHER »

County Approves Farmworker Housing

By (Contact)

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to streamline the process for building farmworker housing on agricultural land in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County by amending the land use and development codes. The Supervisors have been exploring the issue the last couple of months as the number of H2A visa farmworkers has grown exponentially within the county the last several years. H2A workers are foreign nationals brought in for seasonal work. Employers are required to house these workers. There were more than 2,600 H2A workers employed in the county in 2018.

