ICE Detains Individual on Westside

Multiple sources have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted enforcement action Wednesday morning that resulted in at least one person being detained. The individual was picked up on Santa Barbara’s Westside near the corner of San Pascual and Arrellaga streets. The individual is reported to have a prior deportation order and a criminal history. A community message was sent out at 10:10 a.m. alerting residents to ICE’s presence in the county.

Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) member Frank Rodriguez spoke out against ICE actions: “We’re against the criminalization of our communities that fuels these operations that go after our community and family members.” Community members are reporting that they were stopped and questioned as they were walking or driving in the area, said Rodriguez, who warned that ICE operations can be carried out over a span of several days.

People picked up by ICE and in need of legal representation can call the Immigration Legal Defense Center at (805) 886-9136. To sign up for alerts regarding ICE in the county, text ALERTA to 24587.