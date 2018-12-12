Streaming for the Season

’Tis the season of, among other things, year-end best lists. Best books of the year, best recordings of the year, best tweets … no, please, not that. Enjoy those listicles all you like, but face it: Before we get to 2019, all of us are going to have to survive the holidays, and that means listening to music. Lots of seasonally appropriate music. “Little Drummer Boy,” anyone? I didn’t think so. That’s why this year, instead of compiling a list of my favorite new releases timed to come out between Christmas and New Year’s, I decided instead to spread what I hope is a modicum of cheer by recommending some holiday music.

Since we are all streaming these days, and pretty much everything is available that way, there’s just no excuse for replaying Burl Ives. What follows are a handful of recommendations of things that will get you through the season without either offending the guests ​— ​you’ll not find any novelties here, such as “Christmas in Jail” or “Back Door Santa.” What you will find is the kind of music that will keep you and your family and friends cozy and warm, and without having to argue about the appropriateness of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in the #MeToo era.

Recomposed by Peter Gregson: Bach – The Cello Suites (Deutsche Grammophon)

British cellist/composer Gregson had the audacity to take the Bach cello suites apart and then put them back together in these extraordinary, fascinating, listenable, and yes, even largely faithful versions for the venerable Deutsche Grammophon label. The result is striking ​— ​familiar and novel, featuring sections with as many as six cellos and others with various subtle synthesized (gasp!) supporting harmonic elements. It’s not switched on, nor was it meant to be. It is perfectly suited to the long evenings of winter solstice, so long as there are no cellists about to cry foul.

