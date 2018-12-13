WEATHER »
Janavi Kumar

Paul Wellman

Janavi Kumar

Janavi Kumar, Arts Intern

Obsessed with Consuming Stories

By

Name: Janavi Kumar

Title: Arts Intern

What draws you to writing about the arts? All art is just different forms of storytelling to me. Since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with consuming stories, whether by reading books, watching films, or just listening to a stranger talk about themselves. I could dissect these stories all day long.

What’s been your favorite assignment? Why? Interviewing Eva Marie Saint was really cool. I was a bit nervous since she’s such an accomplished actor, but she was so kind and had a bunch of charming anecdotes.

If you could interview any living artists, who would it be, and why? Janelle Monáe. She’s daringly honest and open in all her art forms, which I think is extremely intimidating but inspiring. Dirty Computer is so good, too. I’d love to pick her brain.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Priests Named in New Abuse Reports

Twelve men accused of child molestation served in area parishes.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Far Higher than Projected

The county misses its target by a whopping 29 percentage points.

Toasts and Roasts for Wolf and Hart

There will be a changing of the guard for the second supervisorial district.

ICE Detains Individual on Westside

Enforcement action on Wednesday morning questioned community members and picked up one person.

Rough Start for San Marcos Principal Search

Parents and board members are demanding more transparency from the district.