Janavi Kumar, Arts Intern

Name: Janavi Kumar

Title: Arts Intern

What draws you to writing about the arts? All art is just different forms of storytelling to me. Since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with consuming stories, whether by reading books, watching films, or just listening to a stranger talk about themselves. I could dissect these stories all day long.

What’s been your favorite assignment? Why? Interviewing Eva Marie Saint was really cool. I was a bit nervous since she’s such an accomplished actor, but she was so kind and had a bunch of charming anecdotes.

If you could interview any living artists, who would it be, and why? Janelle Monáe. She’s daringly honest and open in all her art forms, which I think is extremely intimidating but inspiring. Dirty Computer is so good, too. I’d love to pick her brain.