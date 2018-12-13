Make Myself at Home: Charming Craftsman Cottage

Address: 601 East Victoria Street Status: On the market Price: $1,195,000 Claw-foot tub? Check. Retro kitchen appliances? Check. Wraparound porch? Check. The craftsman bungalow at 601 East Victoria Street is one of the most impeccably restored and beautifully detailed homes of its era in Santa Barbara. There may be other contenders, but this one certainly worked its charm on me. By Courtesy Photo

When I toured the home this past Sunday, I shared my oohs and aahs with plenty of other visitors; some curious neighbors, and others active house hunters. This steady stream of spectators assured me that I was not alone in my fascination with this cottage.

The first asset of this home is its location. The 600 block of East Victoria is on a slight uphill grade, as downtown rises into the beginnings of the Riviera. This house is elevated even further; set above the street on a little knoll, accessed by a front pathway and a few stairs at the corner of Victoria and Salsipuedes Streets. It’s close to downtown and right near the Santa Barbara Bowl, but set up high enough to feel private and enjoy treetop views.

The corner entrance leads to the center of a broad front porch, which spreads to both the left and right, giving guests an option of two front doors, one on each side. Before going inside, however, it’s impossible not to pause and admire the porch itself. A traditional craftsman exterior with a long, low roofline is broken up by square white wood columns each set into a river-rock base. This natural stonework is echoed in the prominent chimney as well.

By Courtesy Photo