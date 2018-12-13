WEATHER »
Ulysses Jazz plays a 20th anniversary show at James Joyce

Music in the Making

Celebrating Folks Creating Melodies in Our Community

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything,” said the ancient philosopher Plato, a statement that has held true for more than 2,000 years. In agreement with the wise Greek, each year we celebrate all things melodic in our annual Music Issue.

This year’s edition includes profiles on those keeping music education alive in our schools; a band that has spent two decades delighting James Joyce patrons with its lively tunes; reviews of headphones and earbuds; and a look at the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, which has been bringing important classical concerts to town for 100 years.

So grab the Independent, put on your favorite record, and read about the folks creating lilting melodies that emanate from Santa Barbara.

Ulysses Jasz: State Street Stalwarts | Band celebrates playing music for 20 years at the James Joyce.

CAMA at 100 | Community Arts Music Association celebrates its centennial.

What Is EdOut? | The long musical reach of the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Michael Kiyoi’s Musical Successes | San Marcos teacher talks job, students, and hopes for the future.

Treblab and 1More’s Aural Offerings | Bluetooth headphones and top-of-the-line earbuds.

More like this story

