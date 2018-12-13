(L to R) Jennifer Nyhuis, Pat McElroy, Thomas Tighe, Nick Bonge
Thomas Fire & 1/9 Debris Flow – One Year Later
KCRW and Independent Team Up for Anniversary Interviews
Thursday, December 13, 2018
By Tyler Hayden with KCRW’s Kathryn Barnes, Jonathan Bastian, and Larry Perel
A year ago today, December 13, the Thomas Fire had swallowed large swaths of Ventura County and crept to within striking distance of Montecito. Within just a week, it would leap into Santa Barbara’s front country and set the stage for the late-night debris flow that took 23 lives. In the immediate aftermath, KCRW and the Santa Barbara Independent interviewed residents and responders about what they’d experienced and what they thought might come next.
This week, as we commemorate those anniversaries, we’re checking back with some of those people, from a former Montecito homeowner who moved away to a Ventura resident vowing to rebuild. You’ll hear about the importance and challenges of emergency messaging and a bold new initiative to keep communities safer. The interviews were conducted by KCRW staff and edited for print by the Independent for brevity and clarity.
Maril Mitchel, Former Montecito Homeowner
On January 9, the walls of our bedroom cracked open when a garage across the street broke loose from its foundation and crashed into our house. A wall of debris higher than our roofline swallowed us. It’s impossible to block from my memory. I don’t like thinking about it, but the more I do and I’m honest about it, the better I’m able to move forward.
My husband and I are doing well now. We bought a place in Hope Ranch, up on a hill where there are no boulders. The day of the disaster, my husband said so clearly and almost viciously, “We will never return to this house. We will never live here again.” We knew we couldn’t. It was just too traumatic.
It’s scary entering this time of year again. Last week, we heard the rain falling on our house. Even my husband, who doesn’t talk much about what happened, said, “I don’t like the sound of that.” And who doesn’t love rain? I mean, I love rain, and we need it. But it scares us still.
I’ve sought emotional support. I’m so grateful for Cottage Hospital for their programs. For a good while, I was part of the survivors’ group. I was both humbled and touched to be part of it because I met people who will be forever in my heart. They’re incredible people, strong. I’ve also sought out a PTSD specialist. I did that early on, and then I stopped because I thought everything was fine. And then you get a trigger. They come out of the blue.
I’m grateful to have my husband with me, and our son, who’s very supportive. We’re getting there, but we still have a ways to go. We also just adopted a doggie from the Santa Barbara Humane Society. His name’s Walter. He was brought here from Florida after the hurricane. So we’re soul mates. He’s the most loving, sweet dog. But this part makes me sad: He had a family in Florida. You can tell. He was loved. And if that family can hear this, I hope they know that he’s in really good hands, and he’s very loved.
By Paul Wellman
Pat McElroy
Pat McElroy, Former City Fire Chief
I retired as Santa Barbara City fire chief in March, and now I’m part of the Partnership for Resilient Communities. We’re a nonprofit that formed in the wake of the January debris flow. We’ve worked with some of the best scientists around here — Tom Dunne from UCSB; we brought in Matthias Jakob from Colorado — and it’s their opinion that we’re still at high risk for debris flows. People can disagree with that, but that’s the assumption we’re working towards, and it’s why we’re raising funds [to install 15 steel “ring nets”] in the canyons above Montecito.
We looked at what the rest of the world does [to mitigate the impacts of debris flows], and we eliminated a ton of other options before we settled on debris-net technology. Everything else is either too impractical, too expensive, or too invasive. We’re using a company out of Oceano. They’ve installed these nets all over California.
We’re not proposing that they be up there forever. Our hope is in five years the vegetation grows back and the landscape stabilizes. As part of our permit, we are required to provide the money upfront to remove the nets and the debris behind them. We are in the permitting process now, so it’s something you’re going to be seeing and reading more about, especially as we enter into this fire/flood cycle.
We deliberately called ourselves the Partnership for Resilient Communities because we knew that what we learned we wanted to pass on to other people. We’ve reached out and shared information with places in Northern California, Ventura, and Los Angeles so they don’t have to go through what we went through.
By Paul Wellman
Thomas Tighe
We’ve moved six or seven times, so we’re not the most attractive renters, with dogs and cats and kids, but the house is still inundated with mud. We’re in an impressively complicated navigational situation with the insurance company and the county. It’s going slower than I think anyone would have liked, but you can understand it, considering the magnitude of the event. I’m just terribly thankful. For whatever discomfort and fear and inconvenience happened [to my family], it could have been so much worse, and it has been for a lot of people.
I’ve met personally with a lot of people who were part of the victims fund to disperse money. I felt the privilege of being able to tell people that there are people pulling for you. No one really knows what to do, what to say. I’m better at the work part, but the interpersonal, social fabric that holds people together is something that you’re aware of. Being part of a community that was hit — it was a real learning experience.
It was my personal view [following the debris flow] — and with a lot of respect and admiration for the people who do this in Santa Barbara — that the [emergency notification] system was broken. The messages were confusing. It needed to get fixed. I think improvements have been made, but what happens when cell towers go out, communications don’t get through? It’s still a problem.