Ulysses Jasz: Live at the James Joyce

Erika Carlos

Band Celebrates 20 Years at Pub

Although State Street shopfronts come and go, one band’s musical residence along the changing corridor has stood the test of time. For 20 years, Ulysses Jasz has livened up the James Joyce pub on Saturday nights with its festive Dixieland-New Orleans jazz sound. On Saturday, December 8, the indefatigable merrymakers celebrated two decades of music with their 2,000th show at the swinging State Street spot. Click here to read the full story.

