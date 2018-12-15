Highway Patrol Bears Gifts to Unity Shoppe

Hundreds of toys were delivered on Thursday by officers from the Santa Barbara Highway Patrol Office to Unity Shoppe as part of their CHiPs for Kids toy drive. Held annually for several years, the CHP tradition gathered toys donated by the public at the CHP office in Goleta, Walgreens, Caltrans, Rite Aid, and Golden One Credit Union during the past month. The community generosity enables Unity, headquartered at 1401 Chapala Street, to provide parents with gifts for the children who pass through its doors during the holidays. CHP spokesperson Officer Jonathan Gutierrez praised the people who had brought them toys, saying, “It’s wonderful to see, even in these trying times, people helping people. … Acts of kindness like this bring about the true meaning of the holiday spirit.”

By Courtesy Photo