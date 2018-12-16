WEATHER »
Men, women, and children who are homeless in Santa Barbara gather annually at the Rescue Mission for a holiday feast and the gift of warm clothing.

Dale Weber

Rescue Mission Plans Annual Feast and Giveaway

By

The annual Christmas Dinner at Santa Barbara’s Rescue Mission serves up a feast with all the trimmings and offers guests the choice of a new gift as well. The meal is served by volunteers from Samarkand Retirement Community, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Schipper Construction, but the gifts are organized by the Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary for the hundreds of men, women, and children served by the homeless agency. They’re accepting donations such as new winter coats and hats, sweatshirts and sweatpants, shoes (especially work boots), and backpacks in advance of the Feast and Giveaway, which takes place December 20 at noon. More information is at sbrm.org/meals.

