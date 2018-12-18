WEATHER »

Coming Out

By

I was impressed by Robert Sulnick’s very well written column titled Too Many People Hearing Up the Planet on what is indeed the “elephant in the room” of the planet. Glad to see someone with the courage to name “that which cannot be named.” All problems with the environment, as well as humanity in general, would be greatly reduced by world-widebirth control.

The Center for Biological Diversity, by the way, is the only nonprofit, other than Planned Parenthood, that has directly addressed the obvious connection between too many people and the demise of the natural world.

