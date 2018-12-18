WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Women’s Basketball: Wayland Baptist at Westmont

College Basketball’s Winningest Team Comes to Play Warriors

The Flying Queens of Wayland have claimed more than 1,600 wins, including a collegiate record 131-game winning streak in the 1950s. Westmont met them in the 2018 NAIA national semifinals and pulled out a 56-54 victory. Wayland got off to a 9-0 start this season and brings a No. 3 ranking into the Friday-afternoon rematch with the No. 11 Westmont women. Top-ranked Vanguard needed a fourth-quarter rally to take down the Warriors, 63-57, two weeks ago. 2pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010 or visit athletics.westmont.edu.

The winningest team in women’s college basketball history and a top-20-caliber men’s team will be visiting Santa Barbara the next two weekends.

