WEATHER »
‘The Grinch’

Universal Pictures

‘The Grinch’

‘The Grinch’ 2.0

Original Version Best, But New One a Sight to Behold

By

The Grinch features a vivid, modern adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ 1957 tale, punched up with delightful rap and sugary tunes. Benedict Cumberbatch plays this woefully uninspired Grinch, a slouch who refuses to even budge an inch. Luckily, Cindy Lou Who (Cameron Seely) offsets his funk with her gang of friends, who share her bent for adventure and spunk. This Whoville Christmas is three times larger — all too wholesome for a creature whose heart is “two sizes” smaller. You certainly can’t trade this new Grinch for its 1966 animated predecessor, but it’s a cinematic sight to behold. Small children will certainly delight in this charming, holiday film, and adults will appreciate its visual trills.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Jack Hawxhurst Dies

Led Goleta to cityhood and served as mayor and on council.

City Outlines New Homeless Plan After Scrapping ‘Tiny Home’ Idea

$2 million in state funds will now go to Cottage, police, and a street outreach team.

The Migrant Caravan and Central American History

Understanding the migrant caravan requires an awareness of Central America's recent history, social scientists say.

Procore Technology Valued at $3 Billion

New financing boost of $75 million ups construction software company.

Rescue Mission Plans Annual Feast and Giveaway

December 20 event celebrates the holidays and provides warm clothing.