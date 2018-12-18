WEATHER »
SeaVees crewmembers D.J. Javier and Anna Tobler help ship more than 1,100 pairs of shoes for families hit by recent California wildfires.

Courtesy Photo

SeaVees crewmembers D.J. Javier and Anna Tobler help ship more than 1,100 pairs of shoes for families hit by recent California wildfires.

SeaVees Steps Up for Wildfire Victims

Santa Barbara Footwear Company Gives Away New Shoes

By

Combined, the recent Camp, Woolsey, and Hill fires destroyed nearly 20,000 homes and structures. Last week, California’s Department of Insurance reported that preliminary claims total more than $9 billion in losses. As the long road to recovery begins, every forward step, even a small one, is important. In an effort to help earlier this month, Santa Barbara-based SeaVees, a footwear company launched in 1964, teamed up with Soles4Souls — a Nashville-based nonprofit that has handed out shoes in 127 countries since 2006 — to distribute more than 1,100 pairs of brand-new SeaVees to people displaced by those three wildfires.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Jack Hawxhurst Dies

Led Goleta to cityhood and served as mayor and on council.

City Outlines New Homeless Plan After Scrapping ‘Tiny Home’ Idea

$2 million in state funds will now go to Cottage, police, and a street outreach team.

The Migrant Caravan and Central American History

Understanding the migrant caravan requires an awareness of Central America's recent history, social scientists say.

Procore Technology Valued at $3 Billion

New financing boost of $75 million ups construction software company.

Rescue Mission Plans Annual Feast and Giveaway

December 20 event celebrates the holidays and provides warm clothing.