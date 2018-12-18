It is claimed that the advance and decline of Democracy historically moves through eight stages: 1) From slavery and dictatorship to hope. 2) From hope to courage and revolution. 3) From revolution to freedom. 4) From freedom to abundance. 5) From abundance to complacency. 6) From complacency to apathy. 7) From apathy to consent to government control and dependence and debt. 8) From dependence and accepted debt to bankruptcy and collapse.

Stage Eight is here. We are the greatest debtor-dependent people and nation in history, consult the U.S. Debt Clock Real Time as to debt for federal, state, city, county, and unfunded mandated liabilities, which includes Social Security and Medicare both projected to go bankrupt, as well as private and governmental pensions, personal, mortgage, credit card, and student loan debt. Our children and grandchildren have no future, nor does the nation. Debt is the ending factor, as a result of our uninformed citizens and politicians. So goes the nation and its people. “Actum est de Republica est de Popuolus”