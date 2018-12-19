Base Appeal

Regarding the “White House Wish List”: Too mild. Too “appealing” to DT. While the facts behind the “letter” are indeed legit and well-researched, the tone and delivery are in the form of a request, an appeal to DT’s decisions and policies, even looking for his “better nature.” Trump doesn’t have a better nature, and language and phrasing that assumes he does — or that he might — encourages the audience to assume, or hope, 1) that he does, and 2) that that approach, where DT is concerned, has some merit or probability of success. He doesn’t and it doesn’t.

We need to attack DT in the only language he understands, which isn’t Xmas fables and wishful thinking but confrontational attacks that expose his 1) craven lack of human ethics, 2) stockpiled psychiatric distortions, and 3) absolute lack of concern and attention for anything that doesn’t line up with his selfish and megalomaniacal agenda. DT does not hear reasoned criticisms of principles, policies, decisions, choices, etc., but only those threats to his intentions that have real teeth and are backed by genuine power.

This is absolutely what is clearly demonstrated in 1) his alignment with and encouragement of illicit, unethical, inhumane, and degrading actions and attitudes across the political and governance landscape in the U.S. and, to the degree he can accomplish it, overseas, and 2) his lying, backing down, or vacillation when shown opposing power.

Trump’s enemies, who ought to be all of us, ought to be showing up at his rallies, public appearances, and political gatherings with the mirror image of attacks he used in the 2016 campaign and after, i.e. with giant signs that say “LOCK HIM UP” — that’s the language he and his “base” understand. (Somehow “base” has a particularly apposite use in this case.) And, moreover, it has a lot more legitimacy than his use of the converse versus Clinton.