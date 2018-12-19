WEATHER »

Pursuit Emergency Alert Rescinded

An all-bulletin emergency alert that buzzed Santa Barbara cell phones at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon is nothing to worry about, officials said soon after. The original message blared: “Pursuit ended in your area with police activity, shelter in place”.

Within 8 minutes, another Wireless Emergency Alert Message (WEA) ― usually reserved for the most extreme of developing disasters or criminal activity ― was broadcast. It stated: “Suspect in custody no further danger.”

According to city officials, California Highway Patrol highway patrol officers were pursuing a robbery suspect who was apprehended somewhere near Bishop Diego High School.

No other details have been released.

