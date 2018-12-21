WEATHER »

Child Annoying’ Incident Reported near Foothill School

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it calls a “child-annoying incident” that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on December 13 in the area of North San Marcos Road near University Drive. An 8-year-old Foothill Elementary School student was walking home alone after school when a female suspect, approximately 30-50 years old, approached the girl in a late model, silver-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. The suspect, who had shoulder-length blond hair that was partially shaved in the back, asked the student to get in her car. The student instead immediately ran away. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call (805) 683-2724.

