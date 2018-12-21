Hendry’s Auto Burglary Turns Violent

City police arrested four individuals on December 12 involved in a violent vehicle burglary at the Hendry’s Beach parking lot. According to officials, as the victim was returning to his car, he noticed the lock of its attached camper shell had been punctured. He confronted one of the suspects sitting in the rear seat of a nearby Audi SUV, and a fight ensued.

During the altercation, the suspect grabbed the victim as the SUV sped away. The driver fled east onto Cliff Drive as the victim was held in the back seat against his will. He managed to open the door and roll out onto the street when the car stopped momentarily. He then called 9-1-1 with a description of the SUV, which police identified and stopped within 15 minutes.

The four suspects, two men and two women aged between 23 and 35 years old, were taken into custody, where they await charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted burglary.