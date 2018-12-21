WEATHER »

Mind Those Dollars

By

Rob Fredericks is absolutely right. If the homeless were given a home, they certainly would not be homeless! They would, however, be back on the streets daily looking for a free lunch in the trash cans and panhandling enough money to buy beer and cigarettes and so on. There is a better way to spend the homeless grant money, and it shouldn’t go to the police department driving around a nurse. A better way must be found; don’t waste the opportunity to really do some good. Let’s get an outside volunteer committee to put their heads together to find a thoughtful solution. Give it two weeks to make recommendations. Please don’t waste the money.

